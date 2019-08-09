Resource Management LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.87. 66,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.99. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

