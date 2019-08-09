Resource Management LLC Acquires 37,383 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,383 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Resource Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.48. 496,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,430. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.64.

