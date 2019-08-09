Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Weir Group (WEIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Weir Group (LON: WEIR):
- 7/30/2019 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 7/29/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/29/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/26/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.
- 7/24/2019 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
- 7/23/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/22/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/15/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/11/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,880 ($24.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2019 – Weir Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
- 7/8/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 7/3/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/3/2019 – Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/28/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 6/21/2019 – Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.52).
- 6/21/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Shares of WEIR traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,344.50 ($17.57). 616,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 896.33. Weir Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,958 ($25.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,490.87.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.
