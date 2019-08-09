Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Weir Group (WEIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Weir Group (LON: WEIR):

7/30/2019 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/29/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/26/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/24/2019 – Weir Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/23/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/22/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/11/2019 – Weir Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,880 ($24.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Weir Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

7/8/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/3/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/3/2019 – Weir Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/28/2019 – Weir Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/21/2019 – Weir Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.52).

6/21/2019 – Weir Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of WEIR traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,344.50 ($17.57). 616,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 896.33. Weir Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,958 ($25.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,490.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

