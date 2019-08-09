Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Twitter Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) – Equities researchers at Summit Insights issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twitter in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Summit Insights analyst J. Kees anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Twitter to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Twitter has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $43.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 160,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 41,756 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,518.9% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 672,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 70.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 23,135.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $221,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $146,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,282 shares of company stock worth $5,721,507. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

