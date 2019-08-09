Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.14.

REPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.67. 15,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,022. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.26 and a quick ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $346.11 million and a PE ratio of -8.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.06.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 211.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 711,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,212,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

