Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company focused on the development, production and commercialization of high-value consumable products used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Their bioprocessing products are sold to major life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. They are a leading manufacturer of Protein A, a critical reagent used to separate and purify monoclonal antibody therapeutics. They also supply several growth factor products used to increase cell culture productivity during the fermentation stage of drug manufacturing. In addition, they have developed and marketed their OPUS® series of pre-packed plug-and-play chromatography columns, and they provide test kits to ensure final product quality. Aside from their core bioprocessing business, they have a portfolio of clinical-stage partnering assets, including a pancreatic imaging agent in Phase 3 development and an orphan drug candidate in Phase 1 development. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Repligen by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 84,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

