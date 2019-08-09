RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut RENAULT S A/ADR to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a top pick rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

RNLSY stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. RENAULT S A/ADR’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

