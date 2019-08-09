Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Regency Centers posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $268.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $76.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Regency Centers news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.51. 16,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,424. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

