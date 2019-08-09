Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK alerts:

IXUS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 52 week low of $1,050.00 and a 52 week high of $1,260.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.