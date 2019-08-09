Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.69. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

