Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,844 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 1,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,382. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

