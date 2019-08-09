Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 56,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $470.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

IBCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

