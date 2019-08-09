Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 18.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,348,019,000 after buying an additional 4,832,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 51.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,835,000 after buying an additional 4,126,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $250,090,000 after buying an additional 989,753 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 80.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,705,000 after buying an additional 1,631,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,516,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $153,748,000 after buying an additional 145,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of BP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $36.94. 347,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,571,098. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

