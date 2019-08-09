Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $813.66. The company had a trading volume of 15,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,721. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $814.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $755.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.26.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.22, for a total transaction of $1,336,097.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,011.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,802 shares of company stock valued at $119,632,226. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

