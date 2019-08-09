Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $111,474,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,451,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock worth $127,169,948.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of BYND traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,273. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.88.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

