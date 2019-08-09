Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) received a $22.00 price target from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

RRR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. 1,635,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.11.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 12,891 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $299,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,586.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $42,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

