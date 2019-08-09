Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.44.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 203,336 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $5,280,635.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman purchased 1,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 206,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,136. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

