Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Million

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $696,718.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

