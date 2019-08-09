Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

RCON traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,232. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.