Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $190.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $359,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,760 in the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2,512.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

