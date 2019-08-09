RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. RealNetworks shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 635 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 17.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RealNetworks stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of RealNetworks at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

