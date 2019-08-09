Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Down to $2.97

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $2.97. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 72,174 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.61.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,578,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after purchasing an additional 593,033 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $2,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter worth $4,648,000. Hawkeye Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $3,625,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 197,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

