Raymond James Boosts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $135.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insulet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Northland Securities cut Insulet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.71.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $3.73 on Tuesday, hitting $149.53. 17,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,377. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2,981.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.00. Insulet has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $149.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,798,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $3,078,484.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,894 shares of company stock worth $4,524,025 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,604,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 22.7% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 582,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,372,000 after buying an additional 107,828 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

