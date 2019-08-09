RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives $8.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

RDCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 7.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 291,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 285,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 11,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.42. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

