Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $256.11

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.11 and traded as low as $302.00. Quixant shares last traded at $303.00, with a volume of 10,636 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Quixant in a report on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.69.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

