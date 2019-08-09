QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 41970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $522,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $485,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,167.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,775. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 10,010.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 1,549,085 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 36.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after buying an additional 198,004 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at about $9,497,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 32.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 655,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

