QuarkChain Achieves Market Cap of $38.28 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $50.98, $33.94 and $24.68. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $38.28 million and $5.93 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.68 or 0.04345640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00043004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001053 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,113,716,585 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $33.94, $18.94, $32.15, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

