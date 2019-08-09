Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,559,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 235,885 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1,543.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.99.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $162,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $492,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 113,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,507. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.83 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

