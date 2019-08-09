Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Morningstar by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ MORN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,687. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $157.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other Morningstar news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $2,768,833.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,692,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,068,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 27,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $3,847,458.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,981,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,099,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,246 shares of company stock worth $58,076,091. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

