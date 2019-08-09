Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $2,720,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,623 shares of company stock valued at $22,487,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.35. 1,983,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,593,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.91. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $121.76. The firm has a market cap of $286.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.