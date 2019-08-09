Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAR. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

KAR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

