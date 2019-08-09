Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,964,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,063 shares during the period. Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Edward Jones downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.41. 1,502,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $35.95.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 51.63%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

