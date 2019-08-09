Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $267,000 in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 470,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 74,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,560,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.54. 357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,859. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.50. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $598.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCKT. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

