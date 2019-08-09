Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $260,000 in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

CSOD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -237.22 and a beta of 1.02. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $4,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,567,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $308,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,706 shares of company stock worth $9,628,911 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

