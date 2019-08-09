Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 3,158 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.79. 5,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,552. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $112.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

