Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 14.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 304,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,839. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.81.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

