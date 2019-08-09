Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quad Graphics, Inc. is a provider of print and related multichannel solutions for consumer magazines, special interest publications, catalogs, retail inserts and circulars, direct mail products, books and directories. Its print-related services comprise digital photography, digital imaging, binding, mailing and distribution, and data optimization and analytics services. The Company also engages in the design, development, manufacture, and service of printing-related auxiliary equipment for original equipment manufacturers and printing companies worldwide. Quad Graphics, Inc. is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin. “

QUAD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

QUAD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.34. 348,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,314. Quad/Graphics has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $546.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

In other Quad/Graphics news, Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,798.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 54.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 410.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

