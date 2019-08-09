QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QADA shares. ValuEngine upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get QAD alerts:

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,217 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $48,874.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,438,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,265,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Stretch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $168,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,692. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QAD by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QAD by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in QAD by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 39,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,408. QAD has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.07 million, a PE ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. QAD had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.78%. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QAD will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.