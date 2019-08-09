Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni Select in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

Shares of UNS stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. Uni Select has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.