Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Reduced by B. Riley

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for BBX Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

BBX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,346. BBX Capital has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.47.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BBX Capital by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BBX Capital by 590.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

