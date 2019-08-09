Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACCO Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $518.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $935.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5,246.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.