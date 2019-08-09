Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc Issued By First Analysis (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) – First Analysis issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Safeguard Scientifics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. First Analysis analyst J. Macdonald expects that the asset manager will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SFE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,253. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $229.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 20,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

