Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Decreased by Svb Leerink

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Svb Leerink reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,457. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,711.00 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 281,288.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2,291.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

