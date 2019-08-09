Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Horizon North Logistics Inc Issued By Clarus Securities (TSE:HNL)

Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon North Logistics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HNL. TD Securities cut their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. GMP Securities lowered Horizon North Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.15.

Shares of HNL remained flat at $C$1.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. Horizon North Logistics has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 million and a P/E ratio of -31.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Horizon North Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

