Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Insider D William Kohli Sells 52,300 Shares of Stock

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) insider D William Kohli sold 52,300 shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $277,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D William Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, D William Kohli sold 30,481 shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $161,854.11.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

