Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,102,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,836,000 after buying an additional 2,275,511 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10,622.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,704,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34,380,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,185,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,132,000 after buying an additional 623,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,952,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,194,000 after buying an additional 84,974 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,691,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,729,000 after buying an additional 68,176 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,867. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ramon Laguarta sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total transaction of $1,997,234.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 232,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,755.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,173. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.