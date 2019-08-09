Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Trading Down 1.3%

Purplebricks Group PLC (LON:PURP) was down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.20 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 116.51 ($1.52), approximately 430,519 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 717,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Purplebricks Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 167 ($2.18) to GBX 186 ($2.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 230.20 ($3.01).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.21. The firm has a market cap of $359.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.23.

In other news, insider Andreas Wiele acquired 43,662,416 shares of Purplebricks Group stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £43,662,416 ($57,052,679.99).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

