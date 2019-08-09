Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBYI. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. 2,002,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $352.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.73. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $54.20.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 245.22% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,189,525 shares in the company, valued at $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $146,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,170,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,191,000 after acquiring an additional 308,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 24.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 578,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112,241 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 20.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 384,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

