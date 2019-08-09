PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $71.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PTC’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.13.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.04. 20,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,509. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. PTC has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PTC will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,636 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,536,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,149 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP grew its holdings in PTC by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,586,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,467,000 after acquiring an additional 487,739 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in PTC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,465,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

