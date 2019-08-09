PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Shares Down 2.5%

PT ASTRA INTL T/ADR (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, 8,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 40,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment and mining, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; general insurance; and various banking products and services.

